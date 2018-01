TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’re experiencing a disruption in your AT&T services, you’re not alone.

Downdetector.com reports an outage in areas across the country. There’s a partial outage in Kansas including Wichita, Hutchinson, Topeka and Kansas City.

Other major cities affected include Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Madison, Wis., St. Louis, Miami, Austin, and Portland.

There is no estimated time of repair at this time.