Topeka City Manager announces Police Chief finalists

TOEPKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka City Manager Trout announced three finalists for the Topeka Police Chief position on Tuesday.

The finalists are Dominic Rizzi Jr., Bill Cochran and D. Samual Dotson. They will go through final interviews this week.

Rizzi Jr. has been the police chief in Yakima, Washington since 2012. Before becoming the police chief of Yakima, he served in the Chicago Police Department for 26 years in various positions including patrol officer, homicide detective, Commanding Officer of the Law Enforcement Operations unit and the Executive Assistant to the First Deputy Superintendent.

Cochran is the current Interim Police Chief for the Topeka Police Department and has been serving that role since early November 2017. He has served at TPD in various roles including a homicide detective and a bureau commander since 1987.

Dotson served as the Police Chief for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from Dec. 2012 to April 2017. He served in various roles during his career including the Director of Operations in the Mayor’s office in St. Louis from May 2011 to Dec. 2012.

An announcement from Trout regarding the hire of the new police chief will be made by Jan. 12