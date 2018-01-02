Wamego firefighter dies day after responding to fire call

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — John Randle, a Wamego firefighter, has died after suffering serious injuries from a fall.

According to a release, Randle and the Wamego Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4:50 a.m. on Monday. After the fire was put out, he was severely hurt from a fall while returning the firetruck to the station.

He was airlifted from Wamego Health Center to Stormont Vail Hospital. He died Tuesday.

The City of Wamego Fire Department Facebook page changed its profile picture to an “End of Watch badge.” It’s a traditional symbol to resemble their last radio call to honor Randle’s service.

Courtesy: City of Wamego Fire Department

