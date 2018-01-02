Wichita police officer’s shot misses dog, injures girl

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say an officer is on administrative leave after a 9-year-old girl was injured by fragments from a bullet he shot at a dog.

Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release Tuesday that the incident occurred Saturday when officers were responding to a call of a domestic dispute.

The officer shot at the dog when it charged while officers were looking for a gun. The round broke into fragments and a piece hit the girl in the forehead. She was treated and released from a Wichita hospital.

Cruz says a suicidal man in the home was taken for a mental health exam. A woman and three other children at the scene were not injured.

The District Attorney’s office will review the case.