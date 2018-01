TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a serious injury in a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at SW 21st St. and Arnold, just north of the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center. It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Only one westbound lane was open as crews tended to the crash. The eastbound lanes were shut down between Bowman and Westwood.

A car accident has the eastbound lane of SW 21st street closed. Police are detouring traffic onto SW Bowman Ct. pic.twitter.com/UmxuYVI1S0 — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) January 3, 2018