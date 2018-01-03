A couple more chilly days, warmer weekend rains ahead

We’re tracking more chilly weather across Northeast Kansas today. Some cloud cover rolled in last night – helping to keep temperatures up a few degrees this morning. However, the clouds will continue thinning and eventually clear out of here today. That means ‘mostly sunny’ skies will be on tap this afternoon and highs will slowly move into the upper 20s. Again – this is NOT warm weather, but we’re headed in the right direction. The overall temperature trend is a WARM one, as we get closer to the weekend. You’ll probably notice a breeze out there today too. Northwest winds will kick up and gust over 20 mph at times. Nothing too crazy in the wind department today, but enough to keep wind chills in the single digits and ‘teens’ this afternoon.

Actual air temps will plummet into the single digits tomorrow morning (and again on Friday morning) with no clouds out there to hold them up. Get ready for a couple more frigid starts across the area. Highs will likely stay trapped in the middle/upper 20s tomorrow afternoon, despite the bountiful blue skies overhead. You’ll really start to FEEL a difference by Friday, in terms of the milder weather moving in. Highs are expected to rebound during the afternoon – middle 30s seem possible to end the work week! Believe it or not, but we’ll shoot for 40° on Saturday before a major storm system evolves across the Great Plains on Sunday. In fact, the only chance for precipitation in the extended forecast is on Sunday.

This weekend’s forecast can be summed up nicely in just a few words – a classic January thaw. Highs will nudge into the middle/upper 40s on Sunday, just ahead of a weather-maker that will be in its infant stages, as it moves through our area. With temps so mild – we aren’t looking at much else than good old-fashioned rain showers. Is it possible the precipitation starts during the morning, when temps are close to freezing? Yes – the timing isn’t exactly nailed down just yet (we’re still 5 days away). However, outside of just a few hours on Sunday morning – snow won’t be likely on the ‘warm’ side of this weather-maker. The longer range computer models are suggesting – once the trailing cold front moves through into Monday, the rain (and possibly snow) will shut off completely. There looks to be very dry air on the back-side of this storm system and that means more clear skies next week. In fact, next Monday and Tuesday will feature ample sunshine with seasonal temps around 40°. So, we’re really keeping our eyes on Sunday’s storm system – we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast as the weekend gets closer! Until then, expect chilly weather up until Friday. That’s when the milder temps return – just in time for a classic January thaw this weekend…complete with rain showers. Stay tuned!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert