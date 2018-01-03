Brownback names Bob Murray interim spokesperson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Sam Brownback announced Wednesday that Bob Murray will become interim spokesperson throughout Brownback’s remaining time in office.

Murray currently serves as Special Assistant to the Governor and will continue that position. He has worked for Brownback for over 20 years and previously worked as Communications Director and press Secretary when Brownback was elected to the United States Senate.

Rachel Whitten has been working as spokesperson in addition to serving as Director of Public Relations at the Department of Revenue since Aug. 18. Whitten will be returning full time to her role at Revenue.

Murray will begin his new role as spokesperson on Jan. 4.