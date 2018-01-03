Brownback names Bob Murray interim spokesperson

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/Brian Dulle)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Sam Brownback announced Wednesday that Bob Murray will become interim spokesperson throughout Brownback’s remaining time in office.

Murray currently serves as Special Assistant to the Governor and will continue that position. He has worked for Brownback for over 20 years and previously worked as Communications Director and press Secretary when Brownback was elected to the United States Senate.

Rachel Whitten has been working as spokesperson in addition to serving as Director of Public Relations at the Department of Revenue since Aug. 18. Whitten will be returning full time to her role at Revenue.

Murray will begin his new role as spokesperson on Jan. 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s