Chiefs put Gaines on IR, sign Charles ahead of playoffs

By Published:
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with quarterback Alex Smith, second left, and wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have placed cornerback Phillip Gaines on injured reserve, possibly ending his time in Kansas City, and signed defensive tackle Stefan Charles ahead of their playoff game against Tennessee.

The Chiefs announced the moves Wednesday.

Gaines dislocated his elbow in last weekend’s game against Denver. The former third-round pick’s playing time had already decreased substantially this season. He is not under contract next season and may have played his final game for the Chiefs.

Charles has spent time with the Jaguars, Bills and Lions. He gives the Chiefs some depth with defensive tackles Jarvis Jenkins and Rakeem Nunez-Roches dealing with injuries.

