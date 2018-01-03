Emporia hospital celebrates first baby born in 2018

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Newman Regional Health in Emporia is celebrating their first baby born in 2018.

Harley Davidson Hale was born at 7:17 a.m. on Monday January 1, according to the hospital.

The hospital said baby Harley was presented with a basket of goodies to welcome his arrival.

His parents Elizabeth Price and Wade Hale of Americus tells The Emporia Gazette they were happy to welcome their bundle of joy and explained they chose his name from a movie they both saw called ‘Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man.”

According to the hospital, 403 babies were born at Newman Regional in 2017.