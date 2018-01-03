Funeral services set for Wamego firefighter

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — Funeral services have been set for John Randle, a Wamego firefighter who died Tuesday.

Randle was severely hurt Monday from a fall. He died the next day.

Funeral services for Randle will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.

Burial will occur at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Iuka Township Cemetery.

The family has requested donations be made to the Wamego Firefighter Auxiliary through Stewart Funeral Home.

At this time, members of local fire departments are helping the Wamego Fire Department so Wamego firefighters have the chance to grieve their fallen brother.