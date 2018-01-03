Local fire department sends help to Wamego as city mourns loss of fallen firefighter

Related Coverage Wamego firefighter dies day after responding to fire call

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A local fire department is sending help as a neighboring city mourns the loss of one of their own.

Blue Township Fire Department in Manhattan said that Blue Township Rescue 1 and four firefighters are heading to Wamego to cover the city’s calls and allow their department time to grieve the loss of John Randle.

Randle, a firefighter in Wamego, died Tuesday after suffering injuries from a fall while working a structure fire on Monday.

