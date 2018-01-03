Local officers protecting animals from the cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When the weather gets cold, it’s important to not only think about our health, but the health of our animals too.

KSNT News went on a ride-along with Topeka Animal Control Officer Nina Rohlf.

Rohlf said this is one of their busiest times of the year because they’re frequently doing welfare checks on animals. She said anything below 40 degrees can be potentially dangerous for an animal without proper shelter.

If they have to be outside, Rohlf said it’s important the animal’s shelter is enclosed and can prevent cold air from coming in. She said you also need to make sure your animal has access to water that is not frozen.

She said when it comes to staying warm, animals and people are very different. While a blanket may keep you warm outside, it’s not the same case for your furry friend.

“The blankets actually hold the moisture in and the dogs body heat will create condensation and the blankets will get wet so the straw or hay is actually a better idea for bedding” said Rohlf.

If The Animal Control Unit finds an animal’s health is in danger from the cold, Rohlf said they can leave a notice, write an owner a citation, or the animal could be seized.

“We don’t have a city ordinance that requires animals to be taken inside at night, so we can’t force the animal to go inside, but we can make sure that they have the adequate shelter so that they can survive in the cold outside,” she said.

The Animal Control Unit is a support unit of the Topeka Police Department. The officers are responsible for enforcing various city ordinances regarding animals, including the leash law, vaccination and licensing requirements, the cruelty ordinance, and checking on neglected or abused animals.They also pick up loose dogs, unlicensed cats, deceased animals, and injured domestic animals with no identifiable owner.

To report animal complaints, you can call the 24/7 Animal Control Dispatcher at 785-368-9203.