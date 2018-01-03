Missing woman and child found safe in Riley County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, Samantha Riggs and her son, Matthew Riggs, have been found safe in Riley County.

—

Original story

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her one-year-old son.

Officer Charley Davidson said in an email 23-year-old Samantha Riggs walked away from her family home at around 10 a.m. on December 31 with her child, Matthew Riggs. The child was wearing only a pair of white pajamas with multicolored dinosaurs. Samantha Riggs was wearing black tights, a gray tee-shirt and a gray hoodie.

Davidson said a citizen gave both of them a ride to the QuikTrip at Pawnee and S. Meridian. After leaving them there, the driver then returned with a child’s black Old Navy coat with a yellow stripe down each sleeve and gave it to Samantha.

The citizen mentioned Riggs said she and Matthew were waiting for a ride to Manhattan, Kan.

Davidson said the mother is mentally challenged and is not capable of taking care of her child without supervision.

WPD is asking anyone with information about the location of the mother and child to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.