Officials identify Wamego man killed in fire day after Christmas

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The State Fire Marshal has identified the man killed in a house fire in Pottawatomie County.

The fire occurred on December 26, 2017 at 3769 Stewart Farm Road, between St. George and Wamego, with fire crews fighting the blaze in sub-zero wind chills and falling snow during the early morning hours. Wade Stewart Parkhurst, 35, of Wamego, was killed in the fire, according to the State Fire Marshal. Five other people in the house were able to evacuate safely. Parkhurst’s body was found within the home by officials.

The cause of death was listed as toxic gases due to the fire at the home.

Officials said the fire started in the basement but the cause is still unknown though officials aid it might have been associated with a failure or malfunction of several electric components.

Foul play is not suspected and the property is reported to be a total loss.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be over $350,000 in damages.

The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s (OSMF) Investigation Division joined the St. George Fire Department in the investigation of the fire.