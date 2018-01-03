Report: Hosmer offered 7-year, $147 million deal to return to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – According to a report Wednesday morning, Eric Hosmer has been offered a franchise-record-seven-year, $147 million deal from the Kansas City Royals.

Hosmer also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the Padres, according to the USA Today’s report.

Hosmer played in all 162 games for the first time in his career last year, seeing action at first base in 157 of them, which led the American League. He was also tops among AL first basemen in innings (1338.0) and total chances (1314), while finishing second in putouts (1314) and fourth in fielding percentage (.997). He had a streak of 120 games (1,013 chances) without being charged with an error, the longest streak by a Royals first baseman, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Hosmer’s four Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are tied with Adrian Gonzalez for most among active first basemen.

Last November, Hosmer, along with Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, all rejected qualifying offers from the Royals.