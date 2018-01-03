Stranded reporter calls local woman “guardian angel”

By Published: Updated:

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local woman is being called an angel tonight, for a selfless act that got a Nebraska TV reporter and her mom out of a miserable situation.

Omaha reporter Chinh Doan’s car broke down just south of Sabetha last Thursday.

Shortly after passing a car that Sabetha City Commissioner Julie Burenheide was in, Doan realized there was a problem with her car and pulled over on the side of U.S. Highway 75.

Burenheide pulled over too and got out to check on Doan and her mother.

When they were told that, because of the weather, it would take up to six hours before AAA could get them a tow truck, Burenheide and her husband offered to stay with the two until help came.

That would turn out to be almost three hours later.

Burenheide told the Sabetha Herald she felt like it was something “you just do.”

Doan called Burenheide her “guardian angel.”

Both Doan and her mom made it home safely.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s