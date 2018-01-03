Topeka police ID body found in burning car

Related Coverage Topeka officially marks deadliest year on record with 29 killings in 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the body found in a burning vehicle earlier this week.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Arnulfo Garcia, 30, of Lawrence.

Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, police and Topeka fire personnel were sent to the area of SE 15th and SE Hudson for a report of a vehicle on fire. While putting out the fire, crews noticed a person was inside the vehicle and was deceased.

The death is being ruled as a homicide, marking the city’s 30th for 2017 and the deadliest year on record for Topeka.

Anyone with information are asked to call Topeka Police at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-268-0007.