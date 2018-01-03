Wichita police chief vows ‘thorough review’ of swatting death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas police department that had one of its officers fatally shoot a man while responding to a hoax emergency call says the department has no policy on such “swatting” calls.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay vowed Tuesday for a “thorough review” of the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Police have said Finch was shot Thursday night after a Los Angeles man called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch’s home. The goal of such calls is to get a SWAT team to respond, although Ramsey said none of the officers at the scene were SWAT team members.

Ramsey says Finch’s hands went up and down around his waistband. Ramsay called Finch’s death a “terrible tragedy.”