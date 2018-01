TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is blocked in the northbound lane of Topeka Boulevard near the 4000 block after a four-car collision. Topeka Police say the accident was caused by inattentive driving by one of the drivers.

One woman was taken to the hospital with a minor head injury. The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m.

4 car accident shutting down 1 northbound lane of traffic near 4000 block of Topeka Blvd. 1 woman taken to hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/RlLlixajBC — Grant Stephens (@GrantKSNT) January 4, 2018