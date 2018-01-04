Adopt-A-Pet: January 4, 2018

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s time for another rendition of my weekly series – Adopt-A-Pet! I want everyone to meet Uno! Uno is a 2 year-old domestic long-hair cat. You may notice that Uno got his name because he’s missing a leg. However, his friends at the Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS), right here in Topeka say, that shouldn’t stop you from giving all your love to this furry friend.

Deb Watkins, executive director at HHHS adds, “He came to us with a broken leg, so our shelter veterinarian amputated his leg and he’s doing just fine now.”

Because of his leg, Uno will need to be an inside cat. Someone told me he might be great at a certain card game too!

Next up this week is Aleera! Aleera is a one year-old pit bull mix and she is such an energetic girl! Aleera would love to run around the yard, play fetch, and go on long walks with you. She has a sponsor buddy too and that means part of her adoption fee has been waived.

Last but certainly not least this week is Elle! Elle is a 10 year-old pointer mix. She is a senior pooch but Elle still has a good amount of energy. This total sweetheart would love to be the center of your attention!

That’s a wrap on my first Adopt-A-Pet segment of 2018. I hope you and your pets had a happy and healthy new year. Hopefully everyone has stayed warm over the past week, as well. All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption, right now, over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. They open at 8:30 today and would love to help you get the adoption process started.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert