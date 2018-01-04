City leaders blame police contracts for past termination, re-hire of officer in White shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders said a Topeka Police officer fired for his involvement in a deadly car crash was rehired because of police contracts.

Officer Michael Cruse was fired from the Topeka Police Department after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in 2002. Cruse was sentenced to one year in jail and was back on the police force by 2003.

Cruse got his job back through a process called arbitration. It’s an appeals process that is written in to every Topeka Police contract. The contract is posted here by the city. It last through the end of 2018.

“You have the ability through arbitration to seek to be able to be reinstated in your position. Those are decisions that are made and once they’re made, they are out of control of the city,” said Topeka City Manager Brent Trout.

Trout said he would have to consult city attorneys about whether arbitration.could be taken out of contracts when they’re re-negotiated.

Arbitration is like a trial. In the case of Cruse, both he and the city would’ve presented evidence to an arbitrator. This is like a judge who makes a ruling in the case.

The 2003 decision has come back to light since Cruse’s involvement in the shooting death of Dominique White.

Topeka Mayor Elect Michelle De La Isla said this is a product of human resource guidelines the city has to follow.

“We did what was legally required from the city of Topeka to do. That being said make no mistake, this was a tragedy. Whenever we have any loss of life it’s a tragedy in our community,” said De La Isla.