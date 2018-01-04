Colorado prosecutor won’t change approach to pot

Related Coverage US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado’s U.S. attorney says his office won’t change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes. That’s after Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce federal laws against pot.

Bob Troyer’s office released a statement Thursday after Sessions rescinded the Obama-era policy that had helped legalized marijuana to flourish in Colorado and other states.

Sessions says prosecutors can decide how aggressively to pursue marijuana cases.

Troyer says his office has always focused on prosecuting marijuana crimes that “create the greatest safety threats” and will continue to be guided by that goal. He says that’s consistent with Sessions’ latest guidance.

Troyer took office in August 2016 after former President Barack Obama’s appointee stepped down. President Donald Trump hasn’t nominated a replacement.