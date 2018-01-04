Colorado prosecutor won’t change approach to pot

By Published:
In this Jan. 1, 2018 photo, a customer purchases marijuana at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado’s U.S. attorney says his office won’t change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes. That’s after Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce federal laws against pot.

Bob Troyer’s office released a statement Thursday after Sessions rescinded the Obama-era policy that had helped legalized marijuana to flourish in Colorado and other states.

Sessions says prosecutors can decide how aggressively to pursue marijuana cases.

Troyer says his office has always focused on prosecuting marijuana crimes that “create the greatest safety threats” and will continue to be guided by that goal. He says that’s consistent with Sessions’ latest guidance.

Troyer took office in August 2016 after former President Barack Obama’s appointee stepped down. President Donald Trump hasn’t nominated a replacement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s