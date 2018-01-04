Fire trucks line Kansas highway overpasses as fallen firefighter’s body returns to Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire trucks are covering all overpasses between Topeka and Hwy 99 on I-70 as the body of a local firefighter is escorted home.

At 3 p.m. Thursday the body of John Randle, a Wamego firefighter who passed away Tuesday from injuries he sustained while working at the fire station Monday, will leave Topeka and travel to Wamego on I-70 and 99 Highway, according to the Wamego Fire Department.

The escort will continue up Lincoln Ave. by the Wamego Fire Department, Wamego Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Pottawatomie County EMS to Stewart Funeral Home where he will lie in state.

Funeral services for Randle will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Wamego Middle School, located at 1701 Kaw Valley Rd. in Wamego.

Burial will occur at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Iuka Township Cemetery.

The U.S. Honor Flag is coming to Wamego Friday and will be placed next to Randle and remain with him until funeral services are over. This will be the first line of duty tribute for 2018 for the U.S. Honor Flag.

The family has requested donations be made to the Wamego Firefighter Auxiliary through Stewart Funeral Home.

At this time, members of local fire departments are helping the Wamego Fire Department so Wamego firefighters have the chance to grieve their fallen brother.