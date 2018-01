TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The right lanes of westbound I-70 in Topeka will be closed Thursday.

The area between mile marker 361 and 262, or just before 4th Street and just past SW Topeka Boulevard will be closed for sign repair work, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work will be done between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with one lane of traffic moving westbound until the work is completed.