TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue reports their office in Topeka is closed Thursday due to a water main break.

The water main break was reported around 6:30 a.m. and has closed the Topeka office located at 300 SW 29th Street, just east of Topeka Blvd.

The office says that due to the closure, no driver licenses will be distributed at this time.

Department of Revenue closed due to a pipe break. Old location at 37th and Burlingame possibly doing license renewals today. pic.twitter.com/0YbHCUIit8 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 4, 2018