ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas sheriff’s office says one of its police dogs died after it escaped its pen and was hit by a car.

Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says the K-9, named Biz, died Friday afternoon.

Hoffman says the lock on Biz’s pen malfunctioned and the dog pushed the gate open. Biz was later found dead beside a road.

Hoffman says the vehicle that hit the dog did not stop.

Biz joined the sheriff’s office in 2016. He came from Nebraska.