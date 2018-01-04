Kobach files 2 more criminal voter fraud complaints

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has filed two more criminal complaints charging individuals with crimes involving voter fraud.

Que J. Fulmer is charged with two counts of voting without being qualified, one count of voting more than once, and one count of advance voting unlawful acts during the 2016 General Election, according Kobach’s office. His actions involve double voting in both Hamilton County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the same election.

Bailey Ann McCaughey is charged with one count of election perjury and one count of voting more than once, according to Kobach’s Office. Her actions involve double voting in both Finney County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the 2016 election.

“Stopping voter fraud is one of the most important things the Secretary of State’s office can do,” said Kobach. “These prosecutions will help deter voter fraud in the future.”

Since receiving prosecutorial authority in July 2015, Kobach has obtained nine convictions of individuals of crimes involving voter fraud, according to his office. In addition to the two new cases announced today, there are three other cases pending, for a total of fourteen cases ending in convictions or pending.

Kobach said Wednesday he will continue advising officials on election fraud issues after President Donald Trump’s decision to disband his election integrity commission. Kobach said Trump’s decision was a “tactical change” and a “handoff” of its investigation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Secuirty.

The conservative Republican secretary of state has championed strict voter identification laws in Kansas that have sparked multiple lawsuits.

Kobach also is running for the GOP nomination for Kansas governor this year.