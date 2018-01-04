Kobach says he will advise DHS after election panel’s demise

By Published:
Donald Trump, Kris Kobach
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, holds a stack of papers as he meets with then President-elect Donald Trump in Bedminster, N.J. Kobach said in a deposition unsealed Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 that he had discussed with the commission of election integrity a requirement that people produce documentary proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he will continue advising federal officials on election fraud issues after President Donald Trump dissolved a presidential commission.

Kobach said Wednesday that Trump’s decision to disband his election integrity commission was a “tactical change” and a “handoff” of its investigation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Kobach was the commission’s vice chairman.

Kobach said he expects to work closely with the department and the White House on election fraud issues going forward and to travel to Washington when necessary. He’s said he’s been in regular telephone contact with the Trump administration.

The conservative Republican secretary of state has championed strict voter identification laws in Kansas that have sparked multiple lawsuits.

Kobach also is running for the GOP nomination for governor this year.

