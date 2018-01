LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon his decision to skip his senior season in Lawrence and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Million dollar play, Now watch me execute it! pic.twitter.com/vkuuIpj62v — Dorance‼️ (@Dorance_ALegend) January 4, 2018

Armstrong recorded 63 tackles and two sacks this past season for the Jayhawks.

Kansas head coach David Beaty responded to Armstrong’s announcement:

Incredibly proud of Dorance and how much he has grown as both a player and a man during his time with us. Excited to see what your future holds @Dorance_ALegend!! #RockChalk #AlwaysAJayhawk https://t.co/osYF7WsdXu — David Beaty (@beaty_david) January 4, 2018