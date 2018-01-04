Local authorities looking for man wanted for kidnapping and assault

By Published:
Shaun Barber

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a reward is being issued for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for kidnapping and other charges.

Shaun Justin Barber is wanted for kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

A warrant was issued on December 11, 2017 and December 15, 2017 by the Jackson County District Court.

Barber is described as a Native American male, 33-years-old, stands six feet all and weighs 170 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said Barber frequents the Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation, Delia, northern Shawnee County and the Topeka area.

Anyone with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 785-364-2251.

