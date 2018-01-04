More sunshine and milder weather in the days ahead

We’re tracking more chilly weather across Northeast Kansas, but milder days still wait for us this weekend. It was a bitterly cold start to our Thursday, with morning temps in the single digits. Expect much of the same tomorrow morning too. Light winds and crystal clear skies at night allow for those temperatures to free fall, in such a cold air mass. Highs won’t get much warmer than the middle/upper 20s today (a similar temperature forecast to yesterday), despite the bountiful blue skies overhead. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 39°. We’re supposed to be chilly – it’s January after all, but the recent cold spell has been so far below that seasonal standard. You know it’s been cold, when we start calling the 20s and 30s…mild.

Temps will slowly warm up into the first weekend of 2018. In fact, highs will approach the freezing mark (32°) as early as tomorrow afternoon! That will be the first time (day or night) since December 29th, that we’ve had a temperature at/above freezing. It’s pretty incredible once you start to think about just how cold we’ve been over the last 7-10 days. Expect more sunshine to start the weekend too and highs will nudge closer to 40° by Saturday. Sunday still looks to be the warmest day in the extended forecast, though. Highs will get close to 50° (yes, you read that correctly) before another cold front sweeps through. Sunday’s balmy temperature forecast comes with a price tag, though. We’re tracking a fairly steady January RAIN to end the weekend.

The timing of Sunday’s storm system is NOT locked down just yet, but there has been some consistency in the last few computer model runs. It looks like the rain will start on Sunday morning and should let up during the evening hours. However, if it arrives a little bit earlier (Saturday night) or even hangs out later (late Sunday night), we could be looking at some wet snow. Temps will be near 32° to start Sunday and lows will crash into the 20s (behind this storm’s trailing cold front) by Monday morning. There’s no doubt we’ll pick-up a decent amount of rain throughout the day on Sunday. As of right now, we’re looking at a solid 0.5 – 1 inch. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday – right in the middle of a classic January thaw. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on this storm system because some wintry weather isn’t out of the realm of possibility just yet. Time of day and temperatures will be important on Sunday. Stay tuned.

For what it’s worth, the longer range forecast looks particularly mild over the next few weeks. Even though we ‘cool’ heading into early next week – highs on Monday and Tuesday will still make it back into the 40s. Sunshine helps and the lack of an arctic connection for the first time in 2 weeks does too. Things can change in such a long range forecast, of course. But we do have fairly high confidence in a rather mild weather pattern the rest of January. We won’t have another stretch of bitterly cold weather anytime soon – get used to the 40s and 50s!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert