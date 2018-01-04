New health insurance rule aims to deliver on Trump promise

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing the tax bill and continuing resolution to fund the government, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. For Trump, that energy-sapping 2017 cocktail of blistering presidential tweets, salacious White House infighting and jaw-dropping feuds with foreign adversaries has given way to, well, more of the same. Indeed, the first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing regulations to facilitate the interstate sale of health insurance policies that cost less but may not cover as much.

But it’s not immediately clear whether the new proposal from the Labor Department will fulfill President Donald Trump’s long-standing promise to promote competition across the country.

The rule would make it easier for groups — or associations — to sponsor health plans that don’t have to meet all consumer protection and benefit requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

Those requirements improve coverage, but they also raise premiums.

Insurers are skeptical of Trump’s idea. Patient groups are concerned about losing protections. And some state regulators object to federal interference.

There’s another wrinkle: Health insurance, like real estate, reflects local costs, which vary widely.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s