No injuries reported after early morning Manhattan fire

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Nathan Dixon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after crews battled an early Thursday morning structure fire in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Osage Street.

When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two story structure. The fire was contained within an hour.

The structure contained four apartments that were all occupied at the time, according to the fire department. Everyone inside were able to escape without injuries.

The estimated amount of damage is $175,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

