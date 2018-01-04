One person killed in Emporia crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) One person is dead from a car crash in Emporia early Thursday morning.

Emporia Police were called to the wreck at South Ave. and Carter St. just before 1 a.m. Police found a Dodge SUV had struck a tree along South Ave.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Andrea Landis, 26, of Emporia, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Emporia Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.