Phillips Co. residents asked to stay indoors, suspect in double murder on the loose

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – People living in Phillips County, Kansas have been asked to lock their doors, stay inside, and call the police if they see Efren Lloyd Mascarenas, the suspect in a recent double murder.

The murders occurred in Graham County, Kansas on Thursday, and law enforcement in multiple counties are still looking for Mascarenas. They believe he is armed and dangerous.

Mascarenas was last seen driving a blue 2005 Dodge Charger with the passenger side mirror broken.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid approaching Mascarenas if they see him, and to contact law enforcement immediately.