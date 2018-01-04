Tomato shortage driving-up prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hurricane Irma and cold weather in Mexico have contributed to a shortage of some tomatoes, and that’s driving-up prices. Stores like Wehners in Silver Lake have had to mark up red tomatoes.

The price hike hasn’t stopped shoppers like Nicholas Henry from buying tomatoes. He likes to use them for salads and Mexican food dishes.

“Gotta get that Vitamin Tomato,” Henry said. Although, he opted to buy the less expensive Roma tomatoes as a way to save money.

The store’s assistant manager, Randa Davy, said many customers continue to buy tomatoes just as before. She said people are used to produce prices frequently fluctuating.

“Most people understand that the price of produce changes on a daily basis,” Davy said. “It’s the same with milk. It changes every day.”

Right now the store’s tomatoes cost $2.29 per pound. That’s comparable to other grocery stores in the area.

According to “The Packer,” a news source for people in the produce industry, at one point last month Florida tomato shipments were down 65 percent from the previous year. It also reports the entire country’s supply of tomatoes was down by 25 percent at that time.