TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have surrounded an apartment building in East Topeka.

A person is reportedly holed-up in an apartment, at 3525 southeast 7th Street, and shooting at police.

The call came in at around 9:50 p.m. As of 10:40 p.m., the scene remains active.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.