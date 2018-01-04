US Honor Flag coming to Kansas to honor fallen Wamego firefighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Honor Flag is returning to Kansas this week to pay tribute to a local firefighter.

John Randle, a Wamego firefighter, died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a fall while working a structure fire on Monday.

The U.S. Honor Flag will be placed next to Randle and remain with him until funeral services are over. This will be the first line of duty tribute for 2018 for the U.S. Honor Flag.

Last year the U.S. Honor Flag team traveled the nation to honor 55 fallen Heroes, and to 29 educational events, according to the Honor Network.

