Waverly man killed in Franklin County semi crash

By Published:

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Waverly man has died after a semi crash in Franklin County.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, a semi was heading north on I-35 just southeast of Ottawa when it drifted off the roadway for an unknown reason and went into a field coming to a rest at Shawnee Road and Vermont Road, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

The driver and only occupant in the semi was identified as Duayne Scott Powell, 58, of Waverly, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP said Powell was wearing a seat belt.

