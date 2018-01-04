Wichita mayor responds to mother of swatting victim, answers some questions

By Published:
Lisa Finch, surrounded by family members reacts to the killing of her son Andrew Finch after he was shot Thursday evening, Dec. 28, 2017, by police, in Wichita, Kan. Authorities are investigating whether the deadly police shooting stemmed from someone making up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend upon a home in a prank common in the online gaming industry known as "swatting." (Bo Rader /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell responded to letter written by the mother of swatting victim Andrew Finch on Thursday in his weekly briefing.

In her letter to Mayor Jeff Longwell and Chief Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, asked for answers. One of the requests read: “what cannot go without saying is why Wichita city leadership is compounding our grief and sorrow, by keeping my son from us? Please let me see my son’s lifeless body. I want to hold him and say goodbye.”

The mayor confirmed the body of Andrew was released back to the family.

“The body was left up to the coroner. The county has released the body back to the family,” Longwell said.

The mayor also addressed some concerns on the investigation and transparency in the Wichita Police Department. When asked if Police Chief Gordon Ramsay would comment the mayor replied.

“You heard from some of his department heads that shared some of the video and tapes that were released through the police chief’s office. Part of that is honoring the investigation. It is a difficult thing to work your way through,” Longwell said. “We are participating with the KBI in that investigation. Until that investigation reaches a conclusion, there will be little information that we can pass on. We don’t want jeopardize any portion of that investigation.”

The mayor also commented that the swatting call has affected many.

“Our heart goes out to all of those impacted by it. It has changed the lives of many in our city. Victims, officers, many others that have been impacted by this,” he added.

