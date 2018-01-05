2 victims in Wichita-area grain elevator accident identified

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County officials have identified two workers killed when they were buried by grain at a Wichita-area grain elevator.

Authorities say 32-year-old Marcus Tice and 28-year-old Joshua Rasbold died Tuesday at the Gavilon Grain elevator in south Wichita.

Their bodies were recovered about three hours after the men were buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain. It isn’t clear how they got into the bin and what caused them to become trapped.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.