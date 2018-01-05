Authorities: Suspect in NW Kansas homicide found dead

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI and other agencies are investigating a double homicide in Graham County.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday a call was made to Graham County 911 reporting an unresponsive man in rural Graham County.

When EMS and officers arrived to the scene, authorities said it was apparent that a double homicide had occurred.

According to Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Efren Lloyd Mascarenas Jr., who was wanted for questioning in the double homicide, was found deceased.