MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle after an officer was shot.

Emergency crews were reported to be working the scene just after 12:30. RCPD reports one officer was shot and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say if you live in the area to stay indoors until further notice.