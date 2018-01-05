2 people found dead inside east Topeka townhome after 16 hour standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a 16 hour police standoff with an armed suspect inside an east Topeka townhome.

Around 1:30 p.m. an explosion was heard from the townhome, knocking out windows and smoke showing. KSNT News Reporter Molly Patt reported seeing officers go inside and then make their way back out shortly after.

When first responders entered the townhome they located a deceased man and woman, according to TPD.

Police say a woman inside the townhome was able to exit safely through a second story window to first responders and taken to be checked by medical personnel.

Police said their identities will be released after family has been notified.

Topeka Police first reported to the 3500 block of SE 7th Street around 9:30 Thursday night after receiving a report that someone had heard a gunshot and then a woman yelling.

When officers arrived on scene they reported seeing a person down inside a townhome but were unable to gain entry inside to determine the person’s injuries due to gunshots being fired from inside the home toward responding officers.

The suspect continued to shoot at officers and first responders throughout the morning Friday.

Topeka Police reported just before 1 p.m. a woman had been removed from the house and is receiving medical care. Police said it is unknown how many people remain inside the home at this time.

Police evacuated people from the area and closed off multiple streets while officer’s worked the scene.

Multiple agencies including the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Lawrence Police Department assisted TPD.

Red Cross was also on scene to help residents and first responders.

Identification on the individual armed inside the residence has not been released at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.