Evel Knievel Museum among winners of Top 10 Best New Attractions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka has something to celebrate today.

The museum is one of the winners of the USA Today’s Top Ten New Attractions in 2017.

According to the list the Topeka museum ranks at number five.

“Looking at the list of attractions, we were thrilled to just be considered, but to land in the top 5 is really gratifying for the efforts of our whole team.”

The top ten winners in this category are as follows:

1 Wonders of Wildlife

2 Morgan’s Inspiration Island

3 Elvis Presley’s Memphis

4 Museum of the Bible

5 Evel Knievel Museum

6 Museum of the American Revolution

7 Newport Car Museum

8 Songbirds Guitar Museum

9 MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

10 ARTECHOUSE