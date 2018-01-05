Firefighter’s family touched by outpouring of support

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – John Randle’s family said the display of support for their deceased loved one is special to them. Randle’s remains were escorted from Topeka to Wamego by fellow firefighters and emergency crews Thursday afternoon.

Fire trucks covered all the over-passes between Topeka and Highway 99 on I-70. Manhattan firefighters flew a garrison flag in Wamego as the escort passed through the town. Randle’s body was taken to Stewart funeral home where it will lie in state until the funeral.

Randle’s stepson Rod Simmer said his family has received support from first responders and community members.

“The Wamego Police Department’s been real helpful, the Wamego Fire Department, and that was beautiful what they did today for us,” Simmer said.

His daughter-in-law Shannon Simmer echoed his appreciation for the respects people paid to Randle.

“Oh my God, the big old flag and everyone on the highway saluting; I mean even people that we didn’t even know pulled over and stopped and were saluting to him,” she said. “It was just really special.”

She remembers Randle for his contributions to others.

“His birthday was the Fourth of July and every birthday he was with the fire department ready to help anyone who needed it,” Simmer said. “And the other thing is that every time the Red Cross would come into Wamego, he’d be right there ready to sign up to donate blood. So he was just always giving and kind and just had the biggest heart.”

Rod Simmer said Randle was served others whether he was wearing his firefighting gear or not.

“I’ve talked to a friend of ours that was John’s neighbor, she said the other morning she was getting ready to go to work and her car wouldn’t work, so she went over and got John,” Simmer said. “He went over and helped her. And she said that John thanked her for asking him.”

The U.S. Honor Flag is coming to Wamego Friday and will be placed next to Randle. It will remain with him until funeral services are over. It will be the first line of duty tribute for 2018 for the U.S. honor flag.

“He’s a good man, he deserves to be remembered,” Shannon Simmer said.

The funeral service is Saturday at 11:00 A.M. It will be held at Wamego Middle School. The family asks that any donations be made to the Wamego Firefighter Auxiliary.