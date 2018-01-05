Kansas governor orders flags lowered in honor of fallen Wamego firefighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags in Pottawatomie and Pratt Counties to be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday morning on January 6 through the evening of Sunday January 7 to honor John Randle of the Wamego Fire Department.

Randle died Tuesday, a day after sustaining injuries from a fall while working a structure fire.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Kansas, Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer and I, along with our families, extend our deepest sympathies to Firefighter Randle’s family,” said Governor Brownback. “Our prayers are with his family, friends and the entire law enforcement community.”

Randle was a 14-year veteran of the Wamego Fire Department.

Funeral services for Randle will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Wamego Middle School, located at 1701 Kaw Valley Rd. in Wamego.

Burial will occur at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Iuka Township Cemetery.

The U.S. Honor Flag is coming to Wamego Friday and will be placed next to Randle and remain with him until funeral services are over. This will be the first line of duty tribute for 2018 for the U.S. Honor Flag.

The family has requested donations be made to the Wamego Firefighter Auxiliary through Stewart Funeral Home.

At this time, members of local fire departments are helping the Wamego Fire Department so Wamego firefighters have the chance to grieve their fallen brother.