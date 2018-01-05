Map and parking details for fallen Wamego firefighter’s funeral

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Wamego officials have released more information for the funeral services of John Randle, a Wamego firefighter who died earlier this week from injuries sustained while working a structure fire.

Funeral services for John Randle will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wamego Middle School, located at 1701 Kaw Valley Road. Members of the public who wish to attend should plan to arrive early, according to Wamego officials.

People are encouraged to carpool.

There will be limited parking at the school and public parking will be available at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 17535 Say Road, at the northwest corner of K-99 Highway and Say Road.

Vehicles should enter via K-99 and turn west on Say Road. There will be shuttle buses running between the school and the church from 9 a.m. until after the funeral service.

Officials say the public should not park along Say Road as that area is reserved for large fire apparatus.