Milder weather returns, ice and rain expected on Sunday

We’re tracking another chilly day across Northeast Kansas, but milder days still wait for us this weekend. Overnight temps fell close to 10° earlier this morning. Light winds and crystal clear skies at night, allow for those temperatures to free fall. Temps will slowly warm up into the first weekend of 2018. In fact, highs will approach the freezing mark (32°) again today! This will be the first time (day or night) since December 29th, that we’ve had widespread temperatures at/above freezing (some of our western counties clocked in above freezing yesterday). It’s pretty incredible once you start to think about just how cold we’ve been over the last 7-10 days! Expect some sunshine to start the weekend too, as highs will nudge closer to 40° by Saturday. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 39°. We’re supposed to be chilly (it’s January after all), but the recent cold spell has been so far below that seasonal standard. You know it’s been cold, when we start calling the 20s and 30s…mild. Sunday brings changes to the forecast in the form of a wintry mix and some good old-fashioned rain…

The timing of Sunday’s storm system is becoming more clear. It looks like a wintry mix will start during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Temps will be awfully close to the freezing mark on Sunday morning and that argues for some sleet and freezing rain before sunrise. However, we’re still expecting the daytime temperatures to climb up into the 40s. In other words, MOST of Sunday’s precipitation will fall as plain old rain. The rain showers should wrap-up by Sunday evening. If you’re out and about early Sunday morning, drive safely. We aren’t expecting much ice, but there will certainly be some slick spots on the roadways. Recent computer models are sliding most of the rain farther south and east. If this trend holds, N. Central Kansas might not see any rain and spots along I-35 would see a rather steady rain all day. As of right now, we’re looking at a solid 0.5 – 1 inch of rain, the farther south/east you live, work or might be traveling to on Sunday. We’re still keeping our eyes on this storm system because time of day and temperatures are very important to Sunday’s forecast. Stay tuned.

For what it’s worth, the longer range forecast looks particularly mild over the next few weeks. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will make it into the 50s. Sunshine helps and the lack of an arctic connection for the first time in two weeks does too. In fact, by the middle of next week – highs will push 55° before a cold front brings us back down to reality next Thursday. We’re watching next Thursday’s forecast closely too because it looks to be our next BEST chance for accumulating snow! Things can change in a long range forecast, of course. But we do have fairly high confidence in a rather mild weather pattern the rest of January. We won’t have another two week stretch of bitterly cold weather anytime soon – get used to the 40s and 50s!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert