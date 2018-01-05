Powerball jackpot soars to $570M

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $570 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the 5th largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $358.5 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game’s grand prize will be $450 million in Friday’s drawing. That’s the 10th largest prize.